MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Tom Hanks recalls two actors who helped him in the early days

Updated: Oct 01, 2019, 09:18 IST | IANS

Tom Hanks reminisced about friends George Maguire and Michael John McGann, two actors he met when he was just out at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in Cleveland in 1978

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has acknowledged the two actors who helped him when he was getting started in the industry. Hanks reminisced about friends George Maguire and Michael John McGann, two actors he met when he was just out at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in Cleveland in 1978.

The duo insisted that Hanks move to New York to get his career going, reports people.com. "George and Michael John made the quick work of telling me: I would go to New York! Just as they had! New York City is where actors and artists go to test their talent and wherewithal!"

Hanks wrote in an essay. Hanks opened up about his early acting career -- and the two best friends who helped him out in the earliest days -- in the new cover story of AARP the Magazine. He continued to talk about what their loyalty and friendship meant to him. McGann helped Hanks co-sign his first lease, a fourth-floor walk-up in Hell's Kitchen. Maguire loaned him a winter coat when he didn't have one, as well as some furniture and an old portable black and white TV.

Hanks also talked about the three of them doing their taxes together during a snowstorm in the early '80s. "When those two pros showed me how to file my return so I'd get a refund from the IRS for nearly $600, the first moment of solvency in my adult life, I thought I had won the lottery," he said. He said the friends are still close to each other. "They were the kind of actor I wanted to be. And the kind of human being I hope to become."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

tom hankshollywood newsEntertainment News

Vicky Kaushal shares his success story from Masaan to Uri: The surgical strike

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK