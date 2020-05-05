Tom Hardy's drastic transformation for Capone revealed in new photo

Actor Tom Hardy, 42, had to havily work on his look in order to play gangster Al Capone in the upcoming biopic "Capone", as revealed in a new behind-the-scenes photo.

Photographer Greg Williams shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of Hardy that shows his transformation to play an aging Capone after an extensive make-up process, reports dailymail.co.uk.

View this post on Instagram Capone May 12 Chasing Fonzo ♠ï¸ÂðÂÂ¥ A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) onMay 2, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

Hardy also took to Instagram to share the new poster for "Capone", which will release digitally on May 12.

Williams also praised the "amazing make-up" by Audrey Doyle, who served as the make-up and prosthetics designer to Hardy on the movie.

Capone was 48 years old when he died in Palm Island, Florida in January 1947, so the make-up aged the 42-year-old actor slightly for the role.

"Capone" follows the last year of the mobster's life, as he settles down in Florida after spending 10 years behind bars.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever