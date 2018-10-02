Tom Hardy's Venom does not have a hero, only characters

hollywood

Tom Hardy has portrayed some of the most complicated characters in many Hollywood films and who better to play the role of this Marvel anti-hero 'Venom'. We can't wait to watch him on-screen ripping it apart with his deadly performance

Venom

There is a reason why fans can't control their excitement for the release of Sony Pictures' upcoming film 'Venom' as this will be the first and the biggest Spider-Man spin-off. 'Venom' is one of the most popular characters in Marvel history having many layers - he's dangerous, he's emotional, he's unpredictable, he's dark but he doesn't mean harm! The exceptional performer Tom Hardy will be seen portraying this strong character.

When asked about his role, Tom believes that that the idea of symbiosis – needing each other to survive – is built into the characters of Eddie Brock and Venom. "Neither of them is getting along without the other, and the movie is about how they find each other and negotiate how they'll get along together," says Hardy. "They bring out the very best and very worst in each other."

Hardy continues, "There are no heroes in this movie. It's full of characters that are dark, twisted and troubled. Eddie doesn't discover his powers and then lead a heroic life – it's complicated. For my money, it's more interesting that way."

