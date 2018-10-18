Tom Holland and Zendaya wrap Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tom Holland shared a still with co-star Zendaya, in which he can be seen sporting the new Spider-Man suit
Tom Holland and Zendaya have completed the shooting of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Holland, who reprises the title role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, announced the wrap Wednesday.
The 22-year-old actor shared a still with co-star Zendaya, in which he can be seen sporting the new Spider-Man suit. He captioned the photo: "THAT'S A WRAP #farfromhome." In July, Holland revealed the title of the film, his second stand-alone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a faux pas on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Tom also shared a few more pictures from the last day of the shoot on his Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Micheal Keaton, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei are also expected to reprise their respective roles. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the antagonist, Mysterio. The studio is eyeing July 5, 2019, as a release date.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Bollywood actresses speak on society's idea about women issues