Tom Holland and Zendaya wrap Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tom Holland shared a still with co-star Zendaya, in which he can be seen sporting the new Spider-Man suit

Tom Holland and Zendaya on sets of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Picture courtesy/Tom Holland's Instagram account.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have completed the shooting of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Holland, who reprises the title role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, announced the wrap Wednesday.

The 22-year-old actor shared a still with co-star Zendaya, in which he can be seen sporting the new Spider-Man suit. He captioned the photo: "THAT'S A WRAP #farfromhome." In July, Holland revealed the title of the film, his second stand-alone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a faux pas on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram THATS A WRAP #farfromhome A post shared by âï¸ (@tomholland2013) onOct 16, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT

Tom also shared a few more pictures from the last day of the shoot on his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram Walking into our last day like.... #spidermanfarfromhome A post shared by âï¸ (@tomholland2013) onOct 16, 2018 at 10:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram Halfway through our last day ð­ #farfromhome A post shared by âï¸ (@tomholland2013) onOct 16, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

Micheal Keaton, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei are also expected to reprise their respective roles. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the antagonist, Mysterio. The studio is eyeing July 5, 2019, as a release date.

