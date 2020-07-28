Tom Holland shares picture of his rumored girlfriend Nadia Parkes; fans can't keep calm

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is said to be dating Nadia Parkes, who is also a London-based actress. The actor shared a photo of Nadia, which gave rise to the rumours. While many say that the actor has made it official, the caption-less picture posted by Tom did raise a lot of speculation. Nadia is seen posing for Tom, holding a bicycle, while the sky looks pretty. Take a look at the picture right away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) onJul 27, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

On the other hand, Nadia Parkes too shared a few pictures on her Instagram, while roaming on the streets of London. Naida was seen wearing a pretty white crop top, paired with basic blue denim and white sneakers. Her black coloured fanny bag works well on her casual outfit. Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Parkes (@nadia.parkes) onJul 27, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

Can't wait for the duo to pose together like a couple!

The actor is set to work with actor Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming "Uncharted", based on the video game of the same name. Holland is set to play main character, Nathan Drake, in the film, which will serve as an origin story set before the video game. For Holland, the path towards showbiz began getting carved when he was a child. The son of English comedian Dominic Holland studied dance when he was in school, and went on to do "Billy Elliot The Musical".

He featured in films like "The Impossible", "How I Live Now", "In The Heart of the Sea" and "The Lost City of Z". But his big-ticket to Hollywood came with a role as the iconic web-singer. Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. He got his first solo movie with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" -- which took the superhero back to school. He was back as the superhero with his second solo movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

