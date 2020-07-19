Tom Holland-starrer The Devil All the Time's release date announced

"The Devil All the Time", fronted by "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland, is set to start streaming from September 16, Netflix has announced. The streamer made the announcement on its official Netflix Film page on Twitter.

The film is based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel and is set in a town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. The story, told across two decades, revolves around a bullied kid who becomes a man who knows when to take action, a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff. "The Sinner" helmer Antonio Campos is directing from a script he co-wrote with Paulo Campos.

The film also features Holland's "Avengers: Endgame" co-star Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgard. "Little Women" star Eliza Scanlen, Haley Bennett of "Music and Lyrics" fame, Harry Melling, who recently starred in another Netflix film "The Old Guard", and musician Pokey LaFarge also round the cast. Randall Poster, Ninestories' Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born are producing the project.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever