Tom Kennedy, legendary TV host of 'You Don't Say!' dies at 93

American television host, Tom Kennedy, famously known for hosting game shows 'You Don't Say!' and 'Name That Tune' passed away on October 7 in Oxnard, California at an age of 93.

As per Variety, Kennedy's close friend Steve Beverly took to Facebook to confirm his death. "Tom had not been well in recent months but remained in communication with his family and close friends... Later, after I have time to clearly process this, I will offer my own remembrances of a relationship that evolved from his being my childhood icon to a genuine friendship I will always cherish," Beverly wrote.

Kennedy was born on February 26, 1927, in Louisville, Kentucky. Inspired by his older brother, Jack, who was also a television host, Kennedy moved to Los Angeles in 1947 to begin a broadcast career.

After 10 years in radio and marrying his high school sweetheart, Betty Gevedon, Kennedy began hosting game shows as they rose to popularity in the 1950s.

He hosted numerous game shows for almost three decades including 'Split Second' from 1972 to 1975, 'Name That Tune' from 1974 to 1981, and 'Password Plus' from 1980 to 1982 to his biggest successes being 'You Don't Say!' on NBC from 1963 to 1969.

Kennedy retired in 1989. In 2005, Kennedy and his brother, Narz, both received the Game Show Congress' Bill Cullen award for lifetime achievement. Kennedy's children include Linda Ann Narz, James Narz Jr., and Courtney Ellen Narz.

