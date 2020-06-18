Tote-ally cool

Peach perfect

Salmon pink is one of those shades that complements almost everything. This polyurethane thermoplastic option comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and a vintage buckle detail.

Log on to zara.com

Cost Rs 1,990

Saddle chic

In 2018, when Dior brought back its iconic saddle bag, it made a splash in the fashion world. And today, you can carry off the style in the rain, too, with this graphic PVC version.

Log on to shein.in

Cost Rs 999

Geometric fun

The Bao Bao bag by Issey Miyake has been a fine example of innovation. This PU replica that resembles the Japanese designer’s iconic piece is ideal if you want to jazz up your look.

Log on to lifestylestores.com

Cost Rs 1,999

