Tottenham Hotspur's Pochettino calls for calm ahead of Arsenal tie

Spurs' lead over their North London rivals is down to four points, with Manchester United and Chelsea close behind in the race for the final two Champions League places next season

Mauricio Pochettino. Pic/AFP

Tottenham could dream of an unlikely Premier League title challenge just a week ago but back-to-back defeats against Burnley and Chelsea mean their Top 4 place is in danger as they prepare to host Arsenal.

"Now it's about being calm. It won't change my assessment of the players," said Mauricio Pochettino after his side failed to register a single shot on target in the EPL for the first time in his five seasons in charge in a 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday. "We need to lift them and help them to compete on Saturday because that is the important thing now," he added.

