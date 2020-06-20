Toy Story 4: This film has way more than what meets the eye!

Did you know Toy Story 4 marks the first time Keanu Reeves and Tom Hanks collaborated on a movie project? No? Well, facts like these are all over the place when it comes to this Pixar film. Even the film itself is ridden with Easter eggs, references, etc., that make this computer-animated film a treat for eagle-eyed viewers! Let us take a stroll down the alley because we were able to dig out some lesser-known trivia:

These typewriters aren't just typewriters, Buzz!

Did you ever wonder why the character Woody is so hung up on typewriters?! Well, we got the answer for it! Turns out that actor Tom Hanks, who portrays the 'sheriff in Toyland', has great love for typewriters! So much so that he has created an app called 'Hanx Writer' that simulates old typewriters. The filmmakers inserted this love as an inside joke that only a few people knew about.

The most 'Keanu' role of all time

Duke Caboom, the Canadian motorcycle stuntman toy who was portrayed by actor Keanu Reeves was love at first sight for the actor. The actor who is Canadian himself and loves motorcycles said he would have loved to have Duke Caboom as a toy during his childhood. Talk about a match made in heaven!

Riding the Oscar train

Not many know but Toy Story 4 was nominated for not one but two Oscars. Apart from winning the best-animated feature, the song "You have a friend in me" was nominated for an Oscar too. Written by Randy Newman, the song is a major musical component in the film series. Many fans have used this song on friendship day to showcase their love for their friends.

'Marvel'ous appearances

Last but not least, all the Marvel fans gather around! Because two beloved Avengers, Captain America and Iron Man have a 'blink and miss' appearance in the film. Captain America's trademark shield appears in the scene where Woody flips through cards and an Iron Man book bag is visible in the kindergarten classroom. Now that the cat is out of the bag, could this be an indication that these two characters might appear in future Toy Story films? Only time will tell…

