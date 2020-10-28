Trailer of George Clooney starring 'The Midnight Sky' is out

The trailer of George Clooney starring 'The Midnight Sky' was released on Netflix on Tuesday. 'The Midnight Sky' is an apocalyptic sci-fi drama helmed by the Academy Award Winning Actor, which offers insight into a possible future where unspecified destruction renders the earth uninhabitable, according to Variety.

Watch Video

Clooney is seen playing a character called Augustine Lofthouse, is searching for a way to warn other survivors against returning to Earth after a global catastrophe.

The film, based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel 'Good Morning, Midnight,' was shot ahead of the COVID-19 shut down and before the onslaught of fires seen in 2020, but the calamities Earth faces in the film feel eerily similar, Variety added.

Lofthouse, a scientist living in Antarctica who believes himself to be the last man alive on Earth until he finds a child named Iris played by Caoilinn Springall. He finds himself obliged to care for the girl as he also takes it upon himself to contact the space crew and inform them of humanity's demise. 'The Midnight Sky' releases on Netflix on December 23.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever