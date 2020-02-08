Trailer of Manasi Parekh and Malhar Thakkar starrer Golkeri released; check it out

Golkeri is a comedy-drama film directed by Viral Shah and produced by Soul Sutra. It stars Manasi Parekh and Malhar Thakkar in the lead role. Sachin Khedekar and Vandana Pathak will be seen portraying Malhar's parents in the film.

Three extremely talented and well-known actors - Manasi Parekh, Vandana Pathak, and Sachin Kedekar are debuting with Golkeri in the Gujarati film industry.

The movie traces the journey of these four characters in the course of 1 night. Sahil (Malhar Thakkar) and Harshita (Manasi Parekh Gohil), overnight end their perfect relationship of two years. But, as much as they want to move on and move away from each other, they are stuck in awkward situations put up by their parents who make persistent attempts to bring them back together.

Check out the trailer here:

One film old, Viral Shah, brings a fresh take to Golkeri which is his second outing in the Gujarati film industry. He says, "This movie will leave you with a feel-good feeling. I was fortunate that I got a chance to work with such a brilliant ensemble cast out of which three are debuting in the Gujarati movie industry with this film. Manasi along with Parthiv has produced the film, and I am so glad, from the word go, everything has fallen into place for us."

Parthiv Gohil who is producing his first Gujarati movie shares, "I have always been deeply involved with setting up for my live shows as a musician and a music producer, this is my first time a producer for a film. I am very close to the Gujarati language, and as a Gujarati artist, I wanted to give back to the language. which is why I thought producing a film would be the best way to do this. Its been an absolutely amazing experience and I have had tremendous support from all my friends in the industry."

Manasi Parekh Gohil adds, "As an actor and producer, the responsibility is tremendous. I feel I have learned so much on this one film because unlike an actor, a producer is involved right from the beginning to the end – the process has been enriching for me."

The question which remained unanswered until the film releases is - Will their parents' concern cross the line and turn into interference? Or will they triumph in explaining to the children that a relationship is just like golkeri – A sweet-sour traditional Gujarati pickle. The taste only gets better with time.

The movie also has a special track composed and sung for the first time in Gujarati by Mika Singh Soni Gujarat Ni. Parthiv Gohil lends his melodious voice along with Mika for this peppy number.

