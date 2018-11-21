Trails to follow

things-to-do

Bookworming Walk: Lin Baba's Colaba is a curated walk that aims to traverse the area through the eyes of Lincoln, Roberts' protagonist

Colaba

When Shantaram came to Colaba

Fifteen years ago when Gregory David Roberts unleashed his phenomenal novel, Shantaram, he gave the world a solid 936 pages of riveting drama. Now, two travel companies, Trip 360 and Beyond Bombay, have come together to organise a trail through one of the city's most iconic neighbourhoods.

Bookworming Walk: Lin Baba's Colaba is a curated walk that aims to traverse the area through the eyes of Lincoln, Roberts' protagonist. Speaking about the walk, Trip 360's business head Rohan Prakash says, "We will take a look at places like the Great Western Building, Sassoon Dock, Regal Cinema, and Leopold Café. People still visit these places today, but are unaware of their history."

On November 25, 8 am

Meeting point Regal Cinema, Colaba.

Call 9930086252

Cost Rs 950

A rocking time at Andheri's Gilbert Hill

You first take a turn beside Azad Nagar Metro station on . JP Road. You then follow the road for about 10 minutes, past a congested ghetto- like area. And then, when you enter a gated lane, there it is in front of you — an old giant of a rock face that precedes human history by millions of years.

That, in a nutshell, is Gilbert Hill, a monolith column of volcanic rock. And a walk this week lets parents and their children climb 200 feet to the top, with a storyteller regaling them with anecdotes about the area's past. "We wanted to create more awareness about this place, and the climb will end with an art session where the children will draw what Gilbert Hill means to them, followed by other activities and refreshments," says Vaishali Shah, director of EduFun Life School, which is organising the event.

On November 25, 8 am

At Gilbert Hill, Andheri West.

Call 8879113212

Cost Rs 375 ( for a parent and child)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates