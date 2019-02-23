Treat for toddlers

things-to-do

The indoor sliding board occupies the largest part of the space, where everything is padded, with toddlersÃ¢ÂÂ safety in mind

Mojo Kids, Bandra West (Indoors)

Barely a month old, Mojo Kids is Bandra's latest soft play place and activity area for toddlers. We decide to check it out, and find the place equipped with a trampoline, a wide slide which dips into a ball pool, a soft mechanical merry-go-round, cartoon worms to crawl through, soft steps and choo-choo trains to navigate. The indoor sliding board occupies the largest part of the space, where everything is padded, with toddlers' safety in mind.

For a change, the slide is an interactive one, which responds to touch and has images playing on it. The other tweak is the fact that children can slide down into the ball pool and then turn around and throw balls back to the top or on to the slide. The images on the slide can be mesmerising and we stand there, transfixed for a long time. It is fun to hurl light balls, and watch them touch the slide-cum-screen and see the images change.

On the left side of the reception is the Lego and play area, to help kids hone their fine-motor skills. And because it caters to the littlest ones, there are plenty of textures to touch, pick, fix into slots and build. The pick and place or touch zone doubles up as a place for role-play; an important stage for toddlers. There are also the sit-down spaces with rocking horses, a play house, an image-fixing wall and an interactive wall which responds with sounds of animals.

The four-year-old I take along is fascinated by the interactive wall, squealing in delight when the duck quacks and horse neighs. This play area will also double up as an activity space where art, craft, storytelling, no-fire cooking sessions and other activities will take place.

Like all play spaces, Mojo Kids has its cafeteria, meant — I suppose — to cater to the birthday party market. Just as well. Trending in Bandra is what is known as the play-date and I am told that a play- date can have up to 25 kids. Any number above this, apparently, is a party! There are play-date and party-takeaway choices and menus to work with. In a bit, a playdate party is to arrive and the kids will also be catered to. Phew! Am I glad my kids have grown up.

Safety tip:

The Lego pieces are tiny and while there are enough staff members, be around when your little one is at it.

Fact file

Where: Asra Building, above J&K Bank, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

Best for: Boys and girls, six months to eight years of age.

How to reach: This is next to A'Kreations, a spa that you can't miss if you approach Waterfield Road via Linking Road.

Timings: 11 am to 8 pm, all days of the week.

Budget: '500 for an hour, '600 for two hours.

Food: Yes.

Water: Carry your own.

Rest Room facilities: Yes.

Where else to go: For another toddler play space you can try Skipperty Hopperty on Linking Road, Santacruz, Hop n Bop at Khar, and Koko Kids.

Parent Poll: Attentive staff. Nothing novel, but a nice place to try.

Rating: ***

Kids' Poll: Loved the slide and ball pool, the trampoline and the rides.

Rating: ****

What's Good: Designed to be stimulating for young minds

What's Not So Good: Limited options if the kid is overactive

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates