Treble winners Manchester City enjoy parade

football

Man City's Vincent Kompany holds the EPL trophy as Sergio Aguero (left) looks on during an open-top bus parade in Manchester. Pic/AFP

Manchester City celebrated their domestic treble with an open-top bus parade on Monday, drawing an estimated 100,000 fans to the streets of the city centre. Pep Guardiola's City side became the first to complete a clean sweep of all three major English trophies with Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

They clinched a second successive Premier League title the previous week and also won the Carabao Cup in February. It was the fourth time in seven years the club had taken over the city centre for an afternoon with a celebratory parade.

Adding the Community Shield to the tally, the club had banners branding themselves as "The Fourmidables". The victorious squad were joined by members of the City women's team, who also won an FA Cup and League Cup double this year.

Guardiola insisted he has not thought about next season but admitted captain Vincent Kompany will be missed at the club after the defender confirmed his departure to become player-manager at Anderlecht. "I think we will miss Vincent a lot. He is coming back in the future in some way. It is an incredible way to finish the season," the Spaniard said.

