Trek to Korigad

Enjoy a tour of the countryside with a trip to a fort south of Lonavla this weekend

Monsoons offer the perfect opportunity to explore forts, climb mountains and experience nature at its best with trips not too far from the city, while also giving you a breather from your hectic life. One such trip being organised this Sunday will test your stamina and arm you with some history lessons.

About 20 km from Lonavla, the Korigad fort predates 1500 AD and was incorporated by Chhatrapati Shivaji into his kingdom along with the forts of Lohagad, Visapur, Tung and Tikona in 1657. The fort's walls are still intact, and you can walk along its entire perimeter. The trek is an easy one and the rains will only make the experience better.

On June 30, 6 am

Meeting point Outside Metro Shoes, Khodadad Circle, Dadar TT, Dadar East.

Log on to countrysideindia.com

Cost Rs 2,000

