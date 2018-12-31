Tribal man brutally killed for suspected witchcraft in Tripura

Dec 31, 2018, 18:00 IST | IANS

Police arrested four people in connection with the incident

Tribal man brutally killed for suspected witchcraft in Tripura
Representational Image

Suspected of practising black magic and witchcraft, an elderly tribal man was hacked to death in the northeastern state of Tripura, police said here on Monday. Police arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Some tribal villagers on Saturday tortured Nakuljoy Reang, 80, to death in a village court for allegedly practising witchcraft and black magic at Mahadev Tilla in northern Tripura.

Nakuljoy succumbed to his injuries in the Dhalai district government hospital on late Sunday night.

Black magic, witchcraft and other superstitious beliefs are integral to tribal customs in parts of Assam, Tripura and other northeastern states.

Many tribal communities practise indigenous faiths and resort to such rituals in treating ailments of community members.

Many people, mostly women, are killed every year in the northeastern states for allegedly practising sorcery and witchcraft, mostly in tribal-dominated areas of western and northern Assam and few other northeastern states.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Mid-day Real Estate Icon Awards 2018 - Part 3

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK