Tribal man brutally killed for suspected witchcraft in Tripura

crime

Police arrested four people in connection with the incident

Representational Image

Suspected of practising black magic and witchcraft, an elderly tribal man was hacked to death in the northeastern state of Tripura, police said here on Monday. Police arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Some tribal villagers on Saturday tortured Nakuljoy Reang, 80, to death in a village court for allegedly practising witchcraft and black magic at Mahadev Tilla in northern Tripura.

Nakuljoy succumbed to his injuries in the Dhalai district government hospital on late Sunday night.

Black magic, witchcraft and other superstitious beliefs are integral to tribal customs in parts of Assam, Tripura and other northeastern states.

Many tribal communities practise indigenous faiths and resort to such rituals in treating ailments of community members.

Many people, mostly women, are killed every year in the northeastern states for allegedly practising sorcery and witchcraft, mostly in tribal-dominated areas of western and northern Assam and few other northeastern states.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates