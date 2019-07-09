Turning the tables

things-to-do

A record store hopes to breathe life into its online community of vinyl lovers through a fun meet-up this Saturday

Spindoctor, a turntablist, conducting a workshop

When Jude De Souza opened his record store in Mahim three years ago, the first thing that occurred to him was how scattered vinyl lovers and listeners in the country were, making the absence of a consolidated community apparent. A few months into helming the store, he started a WhatsApp group.

Now, that group has reached its limit of 250-odd members. "But when I started the group, I named it the Bombay Record Club," he says, explaining why he chose not to make it eponymous with his store.



Partner Shalom Benjamin sifts through records during a meet-up

"The idea wasn't to just sell records. We have always tried to be community-driven and the objective has been to give enthusiasts access to vinyl-related information. The long-term goal was never to get people to listen to music on vinyl, but rather to get them to listen to music. At the same time, records were a great medium for that because they have a cultural significance," he elaborates, outlining how in the era gone by, record stores were the equivalent of the modern-day Spotify. Which is true, because that's where music aficionados would meet and exchange records or recommend artistes/albums, expanding the scope of one's playlist through exposure, which forms the crux of what music-listening apps do today.



Jude De Souza

This Saturday, De Souza is launching the first edition of a meet-up, which he hopes will evolve into a monthly affair in a bid to breathe life into the online community that he has helped foster since 2016. "We have never tried to leverage our online community in an offline way, apart from an annual event that we hold. But I am constantly getting inquiries from people who want to converse with other members of the group. So, I thought of making them all meet for real," he shares, adding that while giving this community a tangible platform to interact forms the crux of this endeavour, it also goes with the indie music industry's ethos today, which is increasingly becoming a pursuit in solidarity.

At the event, you can interact and engage in barter of records, avail of discounts, browse through stocks, as well as records from other companies that will be made available to attendees for the day, and of course, mingle in what is set to be a truly harmonious session.

AT: The Revolver Club, Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim West.

ON: July 13, 12 pm to 9 pm

CALL: 9833182255

De Souza's picks

De Souza is an avid collector. Three rare gems in his collection:

*Japanese pressing of Led Zepplin albums.

*Yard Birds

*Takoma blue series

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates