Tamil actress and TV host VJ Chitra found dead in Chennai hotel room
VJ Chitra, of Tamil show Pandian Stores fame, was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.
Television actress and host VJ Chitra, best known for starring in the Tamil show Pandian Stores, was reportedly found dead at a hotel room in Chennai's Nazrathpet on Wednesday. She was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.
According to the police, she had checked into her room around 1 am on Wednesday after completing a shoot.
"The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 a.m on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death," a police official from Nazrathpet station told TNM.
Friends, fans and colleagues of VJ Chitra expressed sorrow and shock over the heartbreaking news on social media.
Time n again we talk about this— Shanthnu ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à®·à®¾à®¨à¯ÂÂÂà®¤à®©à¯ÂÂÂ Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) December 9, 2020
Life is too precious to end itðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life
Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS... a second is more than enuf to change a decision ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» #RIPChitra
Tamil actress and model Aathmika tweeted, "Oh dear you don't deserve this! I still wish this news is untrue #vjchitra"
Sad and shocked to know Popular Tamil TV Actress #VJChitra (Age 28) has died by suicide early this morning in Chennai..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 9, 2020
She was doing the role of Mullai in the Popular Vijay TV Serial #PandianStores
Also, did the title role in #VeluNaachi on #ColorsTamil
Condolences.. RIP! pic.twitter.com/pi59drCJEX
Just a few hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot on her Instagram page.
