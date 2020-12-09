Tamil actress and TV host VJ Chitra found dead in Chennai hotel room

Television actress and host VJ Chitra, best known for starring in the Tamil show Pandian Stores, was reportedly found dead at a hotel room in Chennai's Nazrathpet on Wednesday. She was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.

According to the police, she had checked into her room around 1 am on Wednesday after completing a shoot.

"The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 a.m on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death," a police official from Nazrathpet station told TNM.

Friends, fans and colleagues of VJ Chitra expressed sorrow and shock over the heartbreaking news on social media.

Time n again we talk about this

Life is too precious to end itðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life

Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS... a second is more than enuf to change a decision ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» #RIPChitra — Shanthnu ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à®·à®¾à®¨à¯ÂÂÂà®¤à®©à¯ÂÂÂ Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) December 9, 2020

Tamil actress and model Aathmika tweeted, "Oh dear you don't deserve this! I still wish this news is untrue #vjchitra"

Sad and shocked to know Popular Tamil TV Actress #VJChitra (Age 28) has died by suicide early this morning in Chennai..



She was doing the role of Mullai in the Popular Vijay TV Serial #PandianStores



Also, did the title role in #VeluNaachi on #ColorsTamil



Condolences.. RIP! pic.twitter.com/pi59drCJEX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 9, 2020

Just a few hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot on her Instagram page.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever