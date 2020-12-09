Search

Tamil actress and TV host VJ Chitra found dead in Chennai hotel room

Updated: 09 December, 2020 11:43 IST | IANS | Chennai

VJ Chitra, of Tamil show Pandian Stores fame, was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.

VJ Chitra. Picture/Chithra's Instagram account; @poovarasanphotography
VJ Chitra. Picture/Chithra's Instagram account; @poovarasanphotography

Television actress and host VJ Chitra, best known for starring in the Tamil show Pandian Stores, was reportedly found dead at a hotel room in Chennai's Nazrathpet on Wednesday. She was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.

According to the police, she had checked into her room around 1 am on Wednesday after completing a shoot.

"The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 a.m on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death," a police official from Nazrathpet station told TNM.

Friends, fans and colleagues of VJ Chitra expressed sorrow and shock over the heartbreaking news on social media. 

Tamil actress and model Aathmika tweeted, "Oh dear you don't deserve this! I still wish this news is untrue #vjchitra"

Just a few hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot on her Instagram page.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 09 December, 2020 11:23 IST

Tags

Regional Cinema NewsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK