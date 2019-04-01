Twitter hails MS Dhoni after match-winning knock and cool captaincy versus Rajasthan Royals

ipl-news

Dhoni paced his innings beautifully to seize momentum from Royals bowlers who were off to an inspiring start. Dhoni and Suresh Raina (36) added 61 runs for the fourth wicket. Later Dhoni raised a 56-run stand with Bravo.

Indian cricket fans were treated to a vintage MS Dhoni unbeaten knock of 75 (in 46 balls) as Chennai Super Kings thumped Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at Chepauk during their IPL clash last night.

With the win against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings' IPL title defence has started in grand fashion with three wins in three matches. MS Dhoni also has been in fine form in the three matches, scoring 107 runs at a strike rate of 132.09.

We take a look at how fans hailed the greatness of MS Dhoni after the match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals:

MS Dhoni during the 20th overs in the IPL:



Runs - 503

Fours - 36

Sixes - 41

Strike-rate - 239.52



Dhoni has scored 12.2% of his IPL runs during the 20th overs. #IPL2019 #CSKvRR — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 31, 2019

Presenter: What was going through your mind?



Dhoni: Well, nothing. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 31, 2019

M S Dhoni has got to be the coolest leader to have walked onto ancrixket field. I hope all the young kids around the world copy MSD’s body language, demeanor and calmness. #CSK. — ian bishop (@irbishi) March 31, 2019

What was looking like being an average total is now an absolutely challenging one - One Man made the Difference - MS Dhoni. Remember, he came in when @ChennaiIPL were in a trouble at 27/3 . This is experience for you #CSKvRR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 31, 2019

Not Whistle Podu, but that was Whistle Todu and Whistle Fodu from Dhoni.

Very very good to see#CSKvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 31, 2019

In my profession, in live television, I have learnt that there is always more time than you think there is. MS Dhoni shows that everyday on a cricket field. The power of a calm mind! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019

MS Dhoni perfectly accelerated when it mattered the most. #ipl pic.twitter.com/mP0KhMoNpa — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) March 31, 2019

If MS Dhoni continues his batting form and captaincy form for the rest of the IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings will be well on course to lift the title once more.

