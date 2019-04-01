Twitter hails MS Dhoni after match-winning knock and cool captaincy versus Rajasthan Royals

Updated: Apr 01, 2019, 14:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Dhoni and Suresh Raina (36) added 61 runs for the fourth wicket. Later Dhoni raised a 56-run stand with Bravo.

MS Dhoni

Indian cricket fans were treated to a vintage MS Dhoni unbeaten knock of 75 (in 46 balls) as Chennai Super Kings thumped Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at Chepauk during their IPL clash last night.

The pitch used in the previous match was a rank turner but yesterday in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, it turned to be a different challenge for the batsmen since it was not conducive for stroke-play and helped pacers initially. Dhoni paced his innings beautifully to seize momentum from Royals bowlers who were off to an inspiring start. Dhoni and Suresh Raina (36) added 61 runs for the fourth wicket. Later Dhoni raised a 56-run stand with Bravo.

With the win against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings' IPL title defence has started in grand fashion with three wins in three matches. MS Dhoni also has been in fine form in the three matches, scoring 107 runs at a strike rate of 132.09.

We take a look at how fans hailed the greatness of MS Dhoni after the match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals:

If MS Dhoni continues his batting form and captaincy form for the rest of the IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings will be well on course to lift the title once more.

