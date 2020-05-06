Twitter gushes over Elon Musk's newborn son as he shares first pictures

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer-girlfriend Grimes have become parents to a baby boy. Musk announced the birth of the child on his Twitter account on Monday. And on Tuesday, he broke the internet by posting the pictures of his son on Twitter, abiding to his followers’ requests.

Musk has been dating the Canadian singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher since 2018 and the couple announced the pregnancy on January 8 this year on Instagram. As this is Grimes’ first child, Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceX, already has five sons and has been divorced thrice—twice from the same woman.

After a follower asked him for picture of the child, he posted a picture on Twitter where he is holding the newborn in his arms

When a fan asked him to send another photo of the child, he obliged and sent an edited picture saying, "Never too young for some ink haha."

When he was asked about the name he has in mind for his sixth child, Musk gave a cryptic response.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Explaining the name, Grimes, tweeted that the 'X' stands for "the unknown variable," 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence),' 'A-12' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A-12, or, in Grimes' words, the 'precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

•X, the unknown variable âï¸

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ð¤

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(âï¸ð metal rat) — ê§ à¼ Gℜiêªâes à¼ê§ ððð å°ä»å¥³ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

After announcing the pregnancy in January, Grimes had posted a photo of her flaunting her baby bump in which she called herself a ‘Chubby fairy’ in the caption.

