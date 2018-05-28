Twitter launches special emoji for Rajnikanth-starrer Kaala

The Twitter users can get the specially designed emoji by tweeting #Kaala



Rajnikanth and Nana Patekar in the poster of Kaala

Twitter on Monday launched a special emoji of superstar Rajinikanth for his film Kaala, which will release on June 7. The users can get the specially designed emoji by tweeting #Kaala, a statement to IANS said.

The emoji appears next to the hashtag in the tweet and is inspired by Rajinikanth's character from the film. The emoji will be active till June 10. A marketing collaboration between Wunderbar Films Private Limited and Twitter, the emoji aims to delight Rajinikanth's fans on Twitter by adding colour to the conversations and helping them connect to his character instantly.



S Vinod, Executive Producer and Chief Operating Officer of Wunderbar Films Private Limited, said: "Rajinikanth is India's biggest megastar and we are very excited about the launch of the emoji. We are thankful to Twitter for this vibrant emoji that we're sure his fans will absolutely love."



Keya Madhvani-Singh, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter India, added: "Garnering over two million tweets even before the launch of the movie, Kaala has already become one of the most talked about films on Twitter.



"We are thrilled to delight fans in anticipation of the movie release with a special emoji inspired by Rajinikanth."

The main plot of Kaala revolves around the oppressed Tamils of Mumbai, and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a don. Kaala also features Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Kaala Gets Realistic Digital Upgrade

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever