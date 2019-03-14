Twitter users angry after India lose series 2-3 against Australia

cricket

After the first two ODIs, India had a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series, but Australia turned the tables in the 3rd ODI with a win and carried the momentum into the remaining two ODIs.

Virat Kohli disappointed

Virat Kohli's team India lost their last ODI series before the World Cup 2019, who are considered favourites for the mega event. But that is not the way things have panned out for the Indians. At the Feroz Shah Kotla, India's top order put up a meek performance and too much was expected from Kedar Jadhav (44) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (46) as India were bowled out for 237 in response to Australia's 272-9.

After the first two ODIs, India had a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series, but Australia turned the tables in the 3rd ODI with a win and carried the momentum into the remaining two ODIs.

In the 4th ODI when India looked all set to conquer the series after posting a mammoth 350 plus score, Australia's new all-rounder on the block Ashton Turner changed the game with a 43-ball 84 to pummel Australia to a win.

Australia who were in dire need of a series win after losing the last six bilateral ODI series, now has established themselves as contenders in the upcoming World Cup.

Indian cricket fans on Twitter were expectedly angry after the shock series loss and took to the social media platform to vent their anger:

At least we got to know that Rishabh Pant is most overrated player right now. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #AusvsInd — Talati Ajaj (@ProTechtEdLife) March 14, 2019

Facebook was taken down by the BCCI following Australia's win last night to stop any posts being made about India's loss.#INDvsAUS #facebookdown #BCCI — #VinayðÂÂÂ (@CRICKETDUDE_) March 14, 2019

India surely missed MS Dhoni in the last two ODIs of the series and although they are tagged as favourites to win the World Cup, Kohli still has to fine tune a couple of hooks in the team.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates