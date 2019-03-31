Two arrested for cricket betting; Rs 3.69 lakh recovered

crime

Mangaluru: In the second case of cricket betting within a span of five days, two people have been arrested here and Rs 3.69 lakh recovered from them, city police commissioner Sandeep Patil said Saturday. With this, five people have been arrested in connection with such cases.

Three people were arrested for betting from a rented room near the KSRTC bus stand on March 26 and Rs 62,700 and mobile phones seized from them. Addressing reporters, Patil said stringent action was being taken to check cricket betting during the IPL season. Operations of certain groups indulging in betting at various centres and online were being continuously monitored, he said.

Asked about the preparations for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections, Patil said 17 people with criminal record had already been sent out of the district. A total of 1,533 cases of violation of election code of conduct have been registered and unaccounted money worth Rs 13.79 lakh seized ahead of the polls. A platoon of CRPF, which arrived in the city, has conducted route march in 29 sensitive areas, he said.

