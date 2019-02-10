Two arrested for robbing, killing 16-year-old e-rickshaw driver
During the investigation, Aftab and Prakash were apprehended and they confessed to the crime
Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 16-year-old e-rickshaw driver, police said Saturday.
The accused were identified as Aftab (19) and Prakash (18), they added. On Wednesday afternoon, police were alerted about a body found at Uttam Nagar area. There were serious injury marks on the head of the deceased and bloodstained stones near the body, police said. The deceased was identified as Chand Mohammad (16).
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. "Around 50 rag pickers, scrap dealers and vagabonds were interrogated and CCTV footage was collected, wherein the accused were seen boarding Mohammad's e-rickshaw," police said.
During the investigation, Aftab and Prakash were apprehended and they confessed to the crime.
"The accused were addicted to drugs but did not have money. They planned to rob Mohammad. They asked him to come with them under a bridge to take the fare," Alphonse said. The accused person tried to rob Mohammad, however, he raised an alarm, following which he was bludgeoned to death, police said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Mumbai: School Bus Rams Into BMW Car After Driver Uses Bamboo Stick As Gear