Two arrested for robbing, killing 16-year-old e-rickshaw driver

Feb 10, 2019, 08:55 IST | PTI

During the investigation, Aftab and Prakash were apprehended and they confessed to the crime

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 16-year-old e-rickshaw driver, police said Saturday.
The accused were identified as Aftab (19) and Prakash (18), they added. On Wednesday afternoon, police were alerted about a body found at Uttam Nagar area. There were serious injury marks on the head of the deceased and bloodstained stones near the body, police said. The deceased was identified as Chand Mohammad (16).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. "Around 50 rag pickers, scrap dealers and vagabonds were interrogated and CCTV footage was collected, wherein the accused were seen boarding Mohammad's e-rickshaw," police said.
"The accused were addicted to drugs but did not have money. They planned to rob Mohammad. They asked him to come with them under a bridge to take the fare," Alphonse said. The accused person tried to rob Mohammad, however, he raised an alarm, following which he was bludgeoned to death, police said.

