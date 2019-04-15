Two arrested for smuggling 570 cartons of liquor worth Rs 52 lakh in UP

crime

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): The police here on Sunday arrested two persons while allegedly smuggling 578 cartons of foreign liquor worth Rs 52 lakh in a truck.

This comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the Bulandshahr Parliamentary seat. The constituency will go for polls in the second phase of ongoing general elections, on April 18.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 4 claimed to have seized cash, liquor, drugs, gold, silver, and other items amounting worth Rs 1,618.78 crore from across the country just days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

According to a data provided by the poll body, the highest volume of liquor was seized from Maharashtra (over 19 lakh lt.), followed by Uttar Pradesh (over 12 lakh lt.), Karnataka (7.44 lakh lt.), West Bengal (12 lakh lt.) and Andhra Pradesh (5.55 lakh lt.).

However, the highest value of the liquor seized is Rs 35.96 crore from Uttar Pradesh followed by Karnataka (Rs 31.99 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 21.23 crore) and others.

