Two arrested for stalking three school girls in Old Goa

On Thursday, the Old Goa arrested two men for allegedly stalking three school girls in Old Goa. The two accused were identified as Prasad Ghadi (22) and Anand Raimane (24) and were arrested on Wednesday based on a complaint lodged by the headmaster of the school, Old Goa police inspector Jivba Dalvi said.

In his complaint, the headmaster of the school said that three persons were following the minor schoolgirls and asking them to have a personal interaction with them. "After getting the complaint, the police immediately registered an offence under IPC section 354D (stalking) and section 8 of the Goa Children's Act, 2003." the police officer said.

A team was formed by the Old Goa police in order to identify the accused. Based on the CCTV footage and inquiries made with the local residents, the police zeroed in on the accused, Dalvi added. While two of the main accused were immediately arrested, the third accused, identified as Dinesh Chari, is still on the run.

In a similar incident, the Vasai police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stalking a woman online via Facebook and harassing her. The police, during the investigation, found that the man is a serial offender and four similar cases were registered against him in the past couple of years. He mostly targeted working women or those whose husbands worked abroad.

Roger Dias was arrested after a 35-year-old woman filed a complaint on against him. The woman, a housewife whose husband works abroad, alleged that Dias sent her a message on Facebook last year. "Hi, How are You, Looking Great," the message read, she said, adding that she did not reply.

