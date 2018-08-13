Search

Two arrested on charges of rape in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua dist

Aug 13, 2018, 17:05 IST | PTI

The police arrested two of the accused on Sunday and a search is going on for the third suspect, said an official from Rajbagh police station

Representational Image

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. On August 9, three men from Salalpur Marheen village raped a girl in Chabe Chak area of Rajbagh. The survivor's family registered a police complaint.

The police arrested two of the accused on Sunday and a search is going on for the third suspect, said an official from Rajbagh police station. The arrested were identified as Kulvinder Kumar alais Nanku, who is the main accused, and Ganesh.

In a second incident in Rajouri district, police booked two persons -- Rafiq and Yousef -- for alleged raping a girl in Manjakote area of the district on Sunday, the police said. A complaint was filed by the girl's family. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

