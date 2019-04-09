Two cafes raided in Vashi for serving hookah despite ban

crime

The managers and owners of the cafes have been arrested under various sections of the COPTA

Two cafes were raided in Vashi on Saturday after they found serving hookah to customers, despite a ban.

The managers and owners of the cafes have been arrested under various sections of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COPTA). According to the officials, 32 customers were found smoking at the premises. They were levied a fine of Rs 200 each and a non-cognisable offence was registered against them.

Senior inspector Satish Nikam told The Times of India, "At 10.40 pm, the police raided Diwan Khana Food House and Bar. During the raid, they found out that customers were smoking hookah. The cafe manager, Chaitanya Bhosale (26), and the owner, Sushant Yadav (27), were booked. The hookah kits and flavoured tobacco worth Rs 7,800 was seized."

Nikam added, “Prior to this, at 10.30 pm, another police team raided Cafe Palm Atlantis Bar and Grill at Satra Plaza in Vashi. The manager, Vishwas Salve (35), and owner Nikunj Sawla (28), were booked under COPTA. A total of 22 customers were found smoking flavoured tobacco at the premises. They had arrived from Koparkhairane, Nerul, Vashigaon, Sanpada, Vashi, Taloja, Ghatkopar, Kandivli, Chembur and Kurla. The cops seized the hookah and other materials worth Rs 13,570."

He also mentioned that the same cafe was raided in January as well while a hookah party was in progress. Hence the police are looking to seek a cancellation of the cafe's license because they are repeat offenders.

