Two eunuchs arrested in connection with murder of a eunuch and her assistant

crime

Representational picture

Two eunuchs were arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of an eunuch and her assistant in this district, police said. The eunuch, Rajkumari (65), and her assistant Geeta (25), were killed with an intention of loot in their house on Saturday, they said.

The accused had slit their throats. Simran ( 22) and Pari(21) were traced on the basis of their mobile location while three are still absconding, police said.

