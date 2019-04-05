Two events in Mumbai that are all-organic

things-to-do

Two events that are all-organic

Yoga trainer Tarini Menezes

Get into detox mode

Celebrate World Health Day at Yogisattva, a plant-based culinary academy, yoga studio and store. Attend their event, Organic Courtyard, and check out the handmade, natural and sustainable products, besides tucking into a vegan and gluten-free brunch, which includes dishes like beet and quinoa falafels, and Earl Grey lemon cheesecake shots.

"The event was conceptualised four years ago so that the buyer can meet the creator directly, and have a one-on-one conversation about the products on offer," says founder and CEO Raveena Taurani.



Raveena Taurani

There will also be multiple yoga sessions throughout the day at Rs 500 per class, starting with Priti Desai's class of 108 surya namaskars. "With innovations in technology, there is a lot of intellectual and cognitive work one has to do. While activities like gymming cover the physical aspect of exercise, yoga works on developing the mental balance you need to calm the mind.

It's not just about stretching or bending, but about developing mental, spiritual and emotional capabilities to be able to cope with life. We will do 108 surya namaskars, which will encourage people to push their personal physical barriers to achieve a breakthrough mentally," she shares. Yoga trainer Tarini Menezes, who will be teaching the "Yang to yin" cl­ass, adds, "We'll do a lot of twists and spinal movements because the flexibility of your sp­ine determines how young you are."

ON: April 7, 8 am

AT: Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, seventh floor, PD Hinduja Junction, Khar West.

CALL: 9867455009

LOG ON TO: yogisattva.com

COST: Rs 500 (per yoga class)

Eating right

If you want a taste of ingredients fresh from the farm, then this fair is for you. Markets by Karen Anand is back with its first Mumbai edition of the year, offering pesticide-free fruits, vegetables, herbs and salads from a farm at Saswad near Pune, clay hot pots, farm-to-bar chocolates from Kerala, Goan masalas and organic snacks.

Five eateries, including The Ferry Wharf and Fatty Bao, will have pop-up stalls, with the options of wine, beer and cocktails to accompany your grub. "It's not all about organic produce, but about offering the consumer interesting products that are authentic. Many people today are following a healthy lifestyle out of passion, while the rest don't really know much, but do it because they know it sounds good. It's interesting to see how much people are getting invested in their food and environment," says organiser Karen Anand.



Karen Anand

There will also be entertainment options like a food quiz, a talk on chocolates and cookies, and craft demonstrations for kids, besides fun physical activities like beer yoga. Performances by pop duos Derek and Shaun, and Zayn and Jude, will conclude each day's festivities.

AT: The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Goregaon East International Business Park, Oberoi Garden City.

ON: April 6 and 7; 3 pm to 10 pm and 12 pm to 10 pm

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow

COST: Rs 150

