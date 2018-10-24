Two held for stealing gold from jewellery shop in New Delhi

crime

While the thieves were leaving the shop, the owner had some doubt on them. He raised an alarm and called police

Representational Picture

A 58-year-old man and his nephew were arrested for allegedly stealing gold from a jewellery shop in Delhi's Rohini's sector-3 area, police said Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Shabeer Hussain and his 44-year-old nephew Ilias. Hussain is a resident of Rajasthan while Ilias belongs to Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, they added.

On Tuesday, they both entered a jewellery shop in Rohini sector-3 area to purchase gold. While they were leaving the shop, the owner had some doubt on them. He raised an alarm and called police, a senior officer said.

While police reached the spot, they thoroughly checked them. Some gold ornaments were recovered from their possession and they were arrested, the officer added. During interrogation, it was revealed that Ilias is the nephew of Hussain and they were active in Rohini area and used to commit same kind of crimes, he said.

After committing the crime, they used to sell the stolen gold to a person in Jama Masjid area through a source. They already have given their source gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh and were waiting for the payment. Police are trying to identify the source, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever