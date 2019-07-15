Two men arrested for killing 17-year-old vegetable vendor in Delhi

crime

The accused overpowered Alam's father and fled the spot after stabbing the vendor

Representational Image

New Delhi: A 17-year-old vegetable vendor was allegedly stabbed to death by two men during a botched robbery in Rohini's Meer Vihar area. Police on Monday said that the vendor identified as Shamsher Alam was returning home along with his father after selling vegetables on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday when some unidentified persons took them to a secluded spot and stabbed him for resisting robbery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said the accused overpowered Alam's father and fled the spot after stabbing the vendor.

Alam, who sustained a single stab wound, was rushed to SGM hospital where he succumbed on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accused, identified as Sawda residents Kamruddin (25) and Shiva (19), were arrested from outer Delhi on Sunday, they said.

The knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession, the DCP said.

With inputs from PTI

