Two minor girls raped in Odisha

Representational Image

Two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Balasore and Kendrapara districts of Odisha, police said. The accused in both the cases were arrested, the police said.

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at Purusotampur village under the jurisdiction of Soro Police Station on May 11, Inspector In-Charge of Soro police station, Dilip Sahu, said. The girl, a student of class 2, was sexually assaulted inside a lift irrigation point centre in an agriculture field, he said. The accused was arrested today on the basis of a complaint by the girl's mother, the IIC said.

Both the girl and the accused were sent for medical examination, the police said. In another incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tutor at Ambapada village in Kendrapara district.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, Rajib Lochan Panda, said the tutor had taken nude photos of the girl and recorded it in his smartphone. The accused committed the crime last week when the girl was alone in the house, with her parents visiting a neighbour. The accused was arrested yesterday following a complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, he said. The accused and the girl were medically examined, he said.

