Two of four accused arrested for killing woman over land dispute

The woman's body was recovered by the police earlier this morning. The arrests were made based on all the evidence like the victim's SIM card, the vehicle used for the killing collected by the police against the accused, the police said

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two of the four accused on Sunday involved in the alleged killing of women over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Suresh Chandra Rawat, four people identified as Guddu Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Ajay and Udesh Yadav were involved in the killing of a woman identified as Zulekha, who was a worker at Sanjay Yadav's property company.

"Two accused, identified as Ajay and Guddu, have been arrested by the police. However, search operations to nab the other two are underway," he added. Rawat, further added, "During the investigation, we go to know that the victim was involved in a dispute over land with Sanjay. With the help of other three, Sanjay hatched a plan to murder her. Subsequently, in the pretext of discussing the issue, the victim was invited to a bungalow on August 3."

"She was forcefully taken into a car and when she started shouting, she was strangled to death inside the car. Later, the accused threw her dead body into a river that comes under Chandrapur City Police Station," he added. The woman's body was recovered by the police earlier this morning and the arrests were made based on all the evidence like the victim's SIM card, the vehicle used for the killing collected by the police against the accused, the police said. Rawat also added that the accused will be presented before the court and will be sent to jail afterward.

