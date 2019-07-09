Two sent to judicial custody for aiding mass copying during exams

crime

According to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, the two were arrested during a raid at an examination centre in Badh village on February 22

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A court in Muzaffarnagar has sent two persons who allegedly abetted mass copying during the Uttar Pradesh board examinations earlier this year to judicial custody, police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Ashar and Intakhab Nafees were booked under the Gangster Act, were sent to judicial custody on Monday, they said. According to Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate the duo were arrested during a raid at an examination centre in Badh village on February 22. Fifteen other people, including the superintendent of the examination centre, were also arrested during the raid, he said.

In another incident, Feroz Alam a.k.a. Raja was arrested for getting the MBA paper leaked. He confessed that he wanted to get the paper leaked to help his girlfriend who was taking the MBA examination and he used an AMU employee, Irshad, to get the paper and for that he had promised to get a permanent job in the university for Irshad. Raja told the police that he had promised his girlfriend that he could obtain the examination paper. He was arrested. On the advice of his friends, Raja sent her a fake solved paper and his girlfriend gave him a piece of her mind when she realised that it was fake. She even stopped talking to him. Feroz Alam met a friend, Haider, and the two convinced Irshad to get the paper leaked. Haider and Irshad are now Feroz Alam's companions in jail. The girlfriend, however, is absconding.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates