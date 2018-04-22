Two students accuse teacher of rape in West Bengal

An FIR at Kornojora Police Fari has been filed by the family of the students

In a shocking incident, two girls in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district accused their school teacher of raping them. The accused allegedly molested and threatened the girls to not tell anyone about the incident.

An FIR at Kornojora Police Fari has been filed by the family of the students. Headmistress of Kornojora Primary school, Mariyam Kisku said that she informed the matter to Sub Inspector of Raiganj circle.

The investigation is underway and the police are on a look out for the accused who is absconding.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI

