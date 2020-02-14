Two teams terminated from T20 Mumbai League

In a major blow to Mumbai Cricket Association's T20 Mumbai League, the contracts of Shivaji Park Lions (Team Mumbai South Central) and Sobo SuperSonics (Team Mumbai South) have been terminated before the upcoming third season by Probability Sports, the organisers of the franchisee-based, eight-team tournament.

On Thursday, the compliance team of Probability Sports shot off an email to the MCA (a copy of which is with mid-day) conveying their decision ahead of an informal meeting planned with team owners on February 18.

"We would like to bring to your attention that Team Mumbai South Central-Shivaji Park Lions and Team Mumbai South-Sobo SuperSonics have been duly terminated, after due consultation with MCA, for material breach of their respective payment obligations as per the relevant Participation Agreement and related legal documents and thus are no longer in possession of team operating rights in relation to the T20 Mumbai League," the email read.

"Therefore, they have no standing vis-a-vis the League and should not be invited or be present at any meeting relating to the League. Any attendance by them would be contrary to the extant legal position and could potentially limit our remaining remedies against them which we are currently pursuing," it added.

Naresh Jain, owner of the Shivaji Park Lions, confirmed receiving the termination email from Probability Sports. "I have written back to them to discuss whatever the issues are and sort them out. I haven't received any communication from them [Probability Sports] till now," Jain told mid-day. Gurmeet Singh, the Sobo SuperSonics team owner, did not respond to calls and a text message.

