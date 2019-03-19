Two thrash, rob truck driver and helper; 2 others on the run

crime

Representational picture

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested for allegedly thrashing and robbing a truck driver and his helper in Dwarka, police said Monday. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, driver Saurav Pandey and helper Mukesh were returning after delivering a consignment at Sai Baba Mandir in Najafgarh, police said. At around 2.00 am when they reached near Dwarka More, a car blocked their truck, three men got down from it and started to thrash them.

Pandey, in complaint, said a fourth man, who was driving the accused's car, was involved in the crime. While one of the accused drove the truck another left with their car, Pandey said. Besides the truck, the accused robbed Pandey of Rs 20,000 cash and his mobile phone, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said. Upon seeing police officials on patrol duty on the Dwarka route, Pandey raised an alarm following which one of the accused, Arun Kumar (25), was arrested on the spot, he said.

A case was registered and on the statement of Arun his associate Raju (24) was arrested and the car used in the crime was seized, the officer said. The recovered truck and the car was taken in police possession through seizure memo, he said. Accused Arun has been taken on police remand for one day to nab the other accused persons Aakash and Vipin who are absconding, police said.

