Two women arrested for robbing a man for Rs 8,000

crime

A case has been registered at Dwarka North police station and the two accused were arrested, the officer said, adding further investigation into the case is underway

Representational picture

Two women have been arrested in Dwarka for allegedly robbing a man by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case, police said Saturday. The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the victim was returning home from Kapashera, they said.

In his complaint, the man alleged that when he reached near Samshan Ghat, two women alluded him for physical intimacy and when he went with them in a jungle nearby, they threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and took away Rs 8,000 from him, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered at Dwarka North police station and the two accused were arrested, the officer said, adding further investigation into the case is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever