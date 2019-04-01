Tyrese Gibson to star as Teddy Pendergrass in biopic

hollywood

Little Marvin is writing the screenplay for the film with Donald De Line, Lee Daniels and Gibson producing. Pendergrass' widow Joan Pendergrass is on board for the upcoming biographical drama as an executive producer, reported Entertainment Weekly

Tyrese Gibson

American singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is all set to star as the late singer Teddy Pendergrass in an upcoming biopic, for which Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired the late singer's life rights.

Little Marvin is writing the screenplay for the film with Donald De Line, Lee Daniels and Gibson producing. Pendergrass' widow Joan Pendergrass is on board for the upcoming biographical drama as an executive producer, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Pendergrass was raised by a single mother in Philadelphia. He rose to fame in the early 1970s as the lead of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. He went on to be successful as an R&B solo artist with five consecutive platinum albums. However, his life turned upside down in 1982 after a near-fatal car crash left him paralysed from the chest down.

After struggling to recover, the late singer learned to sing all over again and returned to perform at the historic Live Aid concert in Wembley Stadium, London in 1985. He continued to perform for two decades, retired in 2007 and died of cancer in 2010, reported Variety.

Talking about the opportunity to star as Pendergrass, Gibson in a statement, said, "I am honoured to take this journey This is the role that I feel I was born to play."

'Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed, put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story. Being here in this time and in this space and moment with Lee Daniels, Donald De Line, Little Marvin, and Warner Bros. is an answered prayer. Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud Here we go,â¿ÂÂ Gibson added.

Gibson has received six Grammy nominations and is also known for his work in the blockbuster 'Fast and Furious' film franchise. He has also appeared in three of the 'Transformers' films.

His upcoming projects include 'Black and Blue' opposite Naomie Harris and he is all set to reprise his role in 'Fast and Furious 9'. Further details of the Pendergrass biopic, including title of the film, director and release are yet to be announced.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates