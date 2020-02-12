U-19 World Cup Final: 'What happened to our Ravi Bishnoi?'

Ravi Bishnoi's parents (mother Shivary Devi and father Mangilal) have been crying since Monday morning when their son's name appeared in the media for the wrong reasons. Leg-break bowler Bishnoi, 19, is among the five (besides three from Bangladesh and India's Akash Singh) to have been charged for misbehaviour during and after the U-19 World Cup final on Sunday. 'Five players have been found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel... [they] were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5,' the ICC said in a statement.

Article 2.21 of the ICC code relates to conduct that bring the game into disrepute. It covers public acts of misconduct, unruly public behaviour and inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game.

One suspension point amounts to a player being ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U-19 or A team international match. However, all of these players are set to progress to the senior set-up now and are unlikely to be affected.

'India's Akash accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years,' the ICC said. Compatriot Bishnoi accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and received a sanction of five suspension points, which equates to five demerit points.

'I wonder what happened to my son, because he is one of my calmest children [Ravi has two elder sisters and one brother]. He explained the sequence of events and the circumstances when he lost his cool while trying to save his teammate, who was being attacked by the Bangladeshi players,' said Ravi's father, Mangilal Bishnoi, a government school headmaster in Jodhpur. 'My wife has not eaten anything since yesterday,' he revealed.

Pradhyot Singh—one of Ravi's two childhood coaches—the other being Shahrukh Pathan—was equally surprised. 'Cricket is a gentleman's game. That [scuffle] should not have happened,' said Pradhyot.

'I heard that the Bangladeshi bowlers started using abusive language. One of their bowlers also threw the ball at Divyansh Saxena and the way they went about celebrating every India wicket was not acceptable. The Indian players were also charged up but Ravi, who I know for 10 years, has always been calm and composed. He is a very obedient boy,' Pradhyot added, coming up with an example.

'Once, I had to scold him for attending late-night dandiya sessions and he has not been going anywhere without asking me hence. I spoke to him about the recent incident and he has promised me that he would never do this again. He loves playing for India and is a proud cricketer,' said Pradhyot.

With inputs from PTI

