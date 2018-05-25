U-12 Cricket: Vengsarkar Academy beats Titan to lift Tulpule Cup

Yasin Saudagar (48) and Varadh Sakharkar (24) put on a 63-run partnership for the second wicket



Vengsarkar Academy captain Yasin Saudagar receives the Tulpule Cup from ex-India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar

IDBI Vengsarkar Academy handed Titan Cricket Academy a 38-run defeat to lift the U-12 Tulpule Cup at Mahul. Batting first, Vengsarkar Academy scored 145 for 5 in 20 overs.

Yasin Saudagar (48) and Varadh Sakharkar (24) put on a 63-run partnership for the second wicket. Agastya Bangera scored a brisk 14-ball 24 to help his team to a respectable total.

Chasing, Titan got off to a solid start courtesy captain Hrishikesh Chavan (60) and Soham Kadam (25), but a disciplined show by Vengarskar Academy bowlers restricted their opponents to 108 for 5 in 20 overs.

