Uber driver among two found dead; bodies bear bullet injuries

On being informed about the bodies around 10 pm Sunday, officials of Ranhola police station reached the spot and found the bodies with bullet injuries lying there, a senior police official said.

Representational image

Two men, including a 21-year-old cab driver, were allegedly shot dead and their bodies dumped beside the Nangloi-Najafgarh road in Baprola area of outer Delhi's Ranhola, police said Monday.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said, adding the motive behind the killing will be ascertained only after the accused are nabbed.

In a similar case, Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing an Ola cab driver, the police said today. The accused were identified as Jitesh Kumar and Brijmohan, they said. On August 10, a complaint was filed by the victim's father at Sadar Bazar police station alleging that his son Mohammad Yusuf was missing, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), said. The victim's father alleged that his son had gone for work as an Ola car driver on August 10 but did not return.

The next day, his father came to know that his son's cab was found abandoned in Achhanera in Agra. On August 13, Yusuf's father learnt that his son's body was recovered from PP Ole in Mathura following which a case was registered, the senior officer said.

