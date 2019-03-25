'Ultimately, all inspiration comes from nature'

things-to-do

Ahead of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation's first-ever fundraiser, Bittu Sahgal on why the organisation's work for the environment needs the average Joe's support

Maqbool Fida Husain, Untitled (Lady), ink on paper, 15 x 11 in

On the day we speak to editor and environmentalist Bittu Sahgal, a news article reports an uncanny development in Navi Mumbai. Thanks in great measure to the haphazard reclamation for infrastructure projects, five villages in the region have been experiencing flooding with every high tide. "While we have been working in a quiet way for 40 years, never has the message of Sanctuary been more relevant than today," he says, as if joining the dots between the report and the decision to host Sanctuary Nature Foundations's first-ever fundraiser.

Elaborating on the organisations's objective to expand its projects for the environment and scale up its impact, he says, "We may have been the people who have put the message out, but we are not solely responsible for nor do we have the strength to achieve the end. And what do we want? An India whose rivers are clean, whose forests are rich, and whose farmers are happy. So irrespective of who you are — politician, businessman, bureaucrat or student — we need you all."



Lalu Prasad Shaw, Suparna, tempera on board, 2015, 27 x 19 in

The first step in that direction is a charity auction at The Sanctuary Nature Foundation Benefit Gala, which will be held on March 29. Featuring 33 artworks, the auction has been curated to offer paintings by well-known artists, including MF Husain, FN Souza and Jogen Chowdhury, as well affordable pieces for first-time buyers. Previewed at Colaba's Akara Gallery, prospective buyers can contact the gallery to place their bids.

The fundraiser will also feature travel experiences, where winning bidders will be joined by a surprise co-traveller for eco-stays across the country. "For decades, we have been protecting places with a dedicated team of people including the late conservationist Fateh Singh Rathore. The result has been that they have become biodiversity jewels that now attract tourists. The aim of this experience is that if you are there, you understand the value of the place and you understand the need to support the cause or the people fighting for it," Sahgal explains.



Krishnaji Howaji Ara, Untitled (Still-Life), Watercolour, gouache dry pastel and charcoal on paper, 30 x 43 in

When the idea of putting together an event of this kind came about, people from different walks of life — artists, actors, writers, poets, philosophers, economists, gallerists — came on board to support the cause. "All said and done, the inspiration, for art, religion, culture, poetry, philosophy and dance, came from nature," he says, recalling, "When Sanctuary [the magazine] was first started, Mid-day and Sanctuary were virtually partners. For years, we ran a column, and worked on many activities together. So your readership is our community."



Bittu Sahgal

At Akara Art Gallery, Churchill Chambers. BK Boman Behram Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba (to place bids on the artworks).

Call 22025550

Email SanctuaryNatureFoundation@sanctuaryasia.com

