Uncleji Namaste - Stand-up comedy on the elite American Dream

sunday-mid-day

For all the America loving Desis, a stand-up act on Independence Day, is set to give you a laugh (sadly not a H1B)

Rohan Chawda and Akshat Davla co-founders of Ink-aLaugh, a platform which aims to provide trendy and creative comedy content. Pic/Nimesh Dave

From American television series, FRIENDS to all the popular stand-up comics in the US, we have seen them talking about Indians and our lifestyle. Well now, is the time to give a little bit back to them. Ink-a-laugh, an upcoming platform by Rohan Chawda and Akshat Davla, is hosting a 90-minute-long stand-up on the elite American Dream, on 4th of July. Yes, of course it has to do with the date itself. "It's the word itself. The whole idea stands for equality and liberty, as does comedy. Comedy is such a beautiful art which allows anyone belonging to any socio-economic background to come forward and express themselves and make people laugh. So, why not, I think America has great influence on our daily lives and it only makes sense to talk about it as well on a relevant day," says Akshat.

Davla and Chawda, busy with their differentjobs, met in Dubai last year. Both were working there and would do stand-up while juggling their full-time jobs. After a year on stage there, the two decided to return home and start something of their own. "I am the only one in my family who, after leaving the country returned to India, so my parents are very happy now. But most Indian parents, and even youngsters, feel they should go to the US and settle there. That is the 'Indian Dream'. To have an American Dream. So, I think 4th of July is the best time to address the whole love for America that we carry," adds Chawda.

"Being a comic, or an artiste, one should be ready for all kinds of reviews. And India is much more liberal and tolerant, in comparison to Dubai. We have performed under strict instructions where we weren't supposed to talk about certain things. At least here we still speak whatever we want. The warning comes and goes, and it gets a little serious at times, but still, people perform," says Davla. On Thursday, eight comics will perform sets that range from politics to changes that happen when Indians visit America — the accent change at the airport and the insistence at the use of hand sanitisers when someone picks up your baby. The show is a commentary on the contrast and some similarities between the countries, complimented with multiple pegs of stomach-aching laughs. "When it comes to content, Mumbai is a great place to be, similarly when it comes to the audience Mumbai is a great place to perform, and we look forward to it,"

says Chawda.

When: 8.30 PM, July 4

Where: Coffee Culture, Hill Road, Bandra

Entry: Rs 250

To book: bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates