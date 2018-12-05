Unidentified gunmen loot Rs 40 lakh from bank at gunpoint

crime

There was only one customer inside the bank when the criminals wearing masks and holding guns barged in and looted the bank

Representational Picture

Criminals looted Rs 40 lakh from a Punjab National Bank situated in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Tuesday evening, police said. "There was only one customer inside the bank when the criminals wearing masks and holding guns barged in. Numbering five to six, they took the bank staff into one room and locked them in," branch Manager Sarita Kumari told reporters.

"The criminals put the cash in one bag and escaped. The estimated cash looted is around Rs 40 lakh. The exact amount will be known only later," she said.

In a similar incident, unidentified men looted nearly Rs 13 lakh from a bank branch in a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday, the police said. The robbers, numbering five, entered the Bassi Daulat Khan branch of the Punjab National Bank and took away the money, which was kept in a trunk, at gunpoint.

The police have started the investigation to nab the accused. The robbers also took away the CCTV digital recorder of the bank. Hoshiarpur is around 140 km from here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates