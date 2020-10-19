UP crime: Woman raped at gunpoint by two men in Kanpur dehat

A woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two men, including a former village head, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat.

Although the incident took place a week ago, the police were informed about it on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said, "According to a complaint filed by the victim's parents, the accused barged into their house when the 22-year-old woman was alone and raped her in turns at gunpoint. They left after threatening her of dire consequences if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 in the matter. Three police teams headed by SHO Derapur, circle officer and additional SP apart from SWAT team have been formed to arrest the absconding accused," he added.

