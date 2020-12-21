UP: Mother feeds poison to children, dies by suicide

A woman here allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poison after feeding it to her three minor children, two of whom died, police said Monday.

The woman, Neetu, 34, and her children Nitin, 12, Shubh (six) and Lovely (four), were taken to a hospital. Subh and Lovely died, while Neetu and her eldest son were critical and referred to a Lucknow hospital, the police said.

The incident took place in Ghura Mau locality in city area here on Sunday, they said.

Police is probing the incident and trying to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever