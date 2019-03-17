Uttar Pradesh: Two minors raped in separate incidents

crime

Representational picture

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents on Saturday in Aurangabad and Dibai areas of Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The first incident involved a 14-year-old in Bulandshar's Aurangabad and the second an eight-year-old in Dewai, police said.

Bulandshahr Superintendent Police told ANI: "It is sad and horrific. We are trying to come up with something to prevent heinous crimes. Minors are accused in the case. In Aurangabad case, four people were named and we have so far arrested two. However, two others who were named in Dewai rape case have not been arrested yet."

The victims have been admitted to a nearby district hospital for medical examination and check-up. Further investigation is underway.

